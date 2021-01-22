Bus driver jailed for passenger death in Swansea crash
- Published
A bus driver who crashed his double-decker bus into a bridge, killing a passenger, has been jailed.
Jessica Jing Ren, 36, died 11 days after the bus, which was bound for Swansea University, hit the bridge on Neath Road on 12 December 2019.
Eric Vice, 64, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court.
He was sentenced to two years and six months.
Ms Ren, a mother of one, was a visiting academic at the university's accounting and finance department from Huanghuai University in China.
At the time of her death, Ms Ren's family said in a statement: "Jessica was the loving wife of Wenquang Wang, a devoted mother to five-year-old Yushu Wang and the cherished Daughter of Mingqi Ren.
"A much loved and talented academic, Jessica will be deeply missed by her family and her friends both in China and in Swansea and will leave a great void in their lives."
Student Richard Thompson, 20, was seriously injured in the crash.
In total, eight people were injured, including Olympic gold medallist and 400m hurdles world record holder Kevin Young, who is studying at the university.
The bus had been travelling from Swansea University's Singleton campus to its Swansea Bay campus.
At the time of crash, a First Cymru spokesman said the bus was off its normal route due to a temporary road closure.
Network Rail said the height restriction on the bridge was 3.3m (11ft) but the sign was dislodged in the crash.