Harry Baker murder trial: Victim's blood found on knife, court hears
- Published
The blood of a teenager stabbed to death by a "deadly gang" was found on a knife and piece of wood with nails sticking out of it, a court has heard.
Harry Baker, 17 and from Cardiff, was found dead in a container yard in Barry Docks after he was knifed nine times.
Forensic scientist Brendan McCabe told Newport Crown Court a "major DNA profile" on the knife matched Harry's DNA.
Six men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
Mr McCabe examined the shipping container yard where Harry's body was found and said samples of blood were taken from an area near a chemical tank and bin and that "most, if not all of the blood" had come from Harry.
The court heard blood staining was also found on the boundary fence of the yard, which had a hoody hanging on it.
'Knife discarded at scene'
Jurors were shown a knife that was found by police in bushes close to where Harry's body was found.
Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said it was "accepted" that the knife was owned by defendant Leon Clifford.
"That was the knife that was in possession of Leon Clifford at the material time, and it was discarded by Leon Clifford at the scene," Mr Lewis said.
He also said blood staining found on a piece of wood with a nail sticking out if it had DNA on it that "matched the profile of [defendant] Peter McCarthy".
Paul Lewis QC said Mr McCarthy accepted "putting down" that piece of wood.
Jurors heard the piece of wood with three nails in it that was stained with Harry's blood, was found outside the fence near the main entrance to the yard.
Mr McCabe said one explanation was that this piece of wood "was actually used to hit Mr Baker".
The court heard Harry's DNA was also found on a navy Adidas hoody and Nike trainers found at the scene.
A T-shirt, "heavily blood stained" was also found with "recent stab cuts" on the left sleeve and upper abdomen.
Dark blue Adidas jogging bottoms, size small were also found "heavily blood stained" at the scene with "recent stab cuts" to the shin, right thigh and right buttock.
Leon Clifford, 23; Raymond Thompson, 48; Lewis Evans, 62; Ryan Palmer, 34 and Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry; Leon Symons, 22, from Ely, in Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified deny murder.
The trial continues.