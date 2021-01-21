BBC News

Covid: Schools in Wales may get two weeks' notice for restart

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionEducation Minister Kirsty Williams said she had no choice but to scrap the classroom assessments that were to replace exams

Schools may be given two weeks' notice before classrooms are reopened to all pupils, the education minister has said.

Kirsty Williams said officials would be looking to prioritise some pupils' return to class during the pandemic.

Schools are set to remain closed, apart from for vulnerable children and those of key workers, until half-term unless Covid-19 rates fall significantly.

Ms Williams said she hoped to be able to give notice.

The news comes after England's education secretary said he hoped schools would reopen before Easter, and that schools would be given two weeks' notice before reopening.

The majority of Wales' pupils have been told they could be learning at home until at least mid-February, after schools closed ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

Colleges and sixth forms are also closed, and exams and classroom assessments have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Responding to a teacher during a question and answer session on Twitter, Ms Williams said: "Ahead of any full return there will be a period of notice, I would like to be two weeks if possible.

"This was part of my principles back in the summer which continue to guide how we get everyone back in the classroom."

media captionDr Heather Payne says school drop off and pick-ups created "social mixing opportunities"

Ms Williams said the school and college closures would be reviewed along with other restrictions on 29 January.

The Welsh Government has previously said pupils will only return to the classroom if case rates drop dramatically, and Wales remains under level four, 'stay home' lockdown measures.

