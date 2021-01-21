BBC News

Skewen flood 'from mine' forces 100 homes to be evacuated

Published
image captionFirefighters in Skewen waded through water up to their thighs amidst reports of evacuated homes

One hundred homes are being evacuated near Neath through flooding related to mine works, authorities say.

The volume of the water flowing through Skewen is so great assessing the situation is difficult, the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council said.

It is believed a number of vulnerable people are among those being moved, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said.

A residential complex is among properties being evacuated, with four fire engines currently at the scene.

image copyrightBethan Watkins
image captionThe water has rushed through the streets of the town

Emergency crews were called after the flooding started at about 12:30 GMT, South Wales Police said.

A number of streets in the town are affected and residents are being offered support by the council.

  • Storm Christoph: Two severe flood warnings and homes evacuated in Wales

The fire service said: "We can confirm a multi-agency flooding incident is ongoing in Skewen, Neath."

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, South Wales Police, Neath Port Talbot Council, Welsh Water, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and Natural Resources Wales are in attendance.

Related Topics

  • Skewen
  • Floods
  • Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.