Fruit trees: Small orchards at schools to be used for learning
By Luca Weinmann
BBC news
- Published
Schools in south Wales have been given fruit trees to create their own orchards as a learning resource.
The Fruitful Orchards Project by Natural Resources Wales aims to educate through nature when schools reopen from the current pandemic hiatus.
Among the first to take part was Fairfield Primary School in Penarth, which planted apple trees in its grounds in December.
It is a "great opportunity", said teacher Elaine Herbert.
Ms Herbert, who is also responsible for the Eco Committee at Fairfield, said: "The new curriculum for Wales, its emphasis is on blended learning and getting outside and using the natural resources as much as possible.
"The development of our orchard is going to offer us maths and literacy opportunities, health and well-being as well as the science and environmental aspects of it. It's an all-round educational resource."
The project will give schools the tools needed to plant, grow and maintain a small orchard.
It is open to schools in Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend with enough space to plant up to five fruit trees. Schools have until 29 January to register their interest.
Nadia De Longhi, operations manager for NRW, said: "This project is a great example of how we can support and facilitate learning in, about and for, the natural environment."
Using nature as a method for learning is "proven to help learners", Ms De Longhi added, and "enhances environmental awareness".
"The planting of fruit trees also helps to increase biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change."
Schools are set to remain closed in Wales, apart from for vulnerable children and those of key workers, until half-term unless Covid-19 rates fall significantly.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said on Thursday schools may be given two weeks' notice before classrooms are reopened to all pupils.
Ms Delonghi said: "Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we've already had dozens of schools and settings sign up to receive their fruit trees with help from our local authority partners, and some have already planted their trees."