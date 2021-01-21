Holyhead 'crumbling' Grade II-listed surgery may become flats
A crumbling Victorian GP surgery named one of the UK's most at-risk buildings may be saved by a housing project.
Anglesey council has unveiled plans to transform Holyhead's Grade-II listed Plas Alltran into flats.
Built in 1890 as the town's first purpose-built doctor's surgery, it has stood empty since the 1970s and the Victorian Society fears for its future.
The council says it wants "to save this important building that has been in a dilapidated state for some time".
The Victorian Society (VS) named Plas Alltran last September as one of the UK's 10 most at-risk buildings saying it was "empty and crumbling".
It has served a variety of purposes over the decades, including classrooms for a girls' training institute, district nurse accommodation and a boarding house, before it fell into disuse.
'Sustainable future needed'
"The owner, based in South Korea, has no known plans for it," the VS said in September.
"Funding is desperately needed to give this unusual building a sustainable future.
"The small local authority is struggling to fund even the necessary urgent works to prevent further deterioration."
The council said it was negotiating to buy the building by the end of March, making use of Welsh Government support.
Ned Michael, the authority's head of housing, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We hope that the project - if realised - will allow us to redevelop this unique property into affordable, residential units, which are much needed in the town of Holyhead."
The premises would be restored and converted into four self-contained one-bedroom flats at an "affordable rent".
Separate applications have been submitted for both the change of use and listed building consent, due to its Grade II status.
The council's planning committee is expected to consider the proposal in the coming months.