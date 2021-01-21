Covid-19 vaccines: Nearly a quarter of over 80s get first dose in Wales
- Published
Just under a quarter of over 80s in Wales have been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to figures from Public Health Wales.
There have been 43,879 doses - which is 23.9% of this priority group for the Covid-19 jab.
More than half of care home residents and two thirds of care home workers have also had their first doses.
Meanwhile, the total number of first dose vaccinations has reached 190,435 in Wales - 6% of the population.
The figures also show 86,717 frontline health workers have also been given a first dose.
In total, 9,364 (56%) of care home residents and 20,087 (67.5%) of care home workers have been given a first dose.
The aim is for 70% of the over 80s and care home residents to be given a first dose of vaccine by 24 January.
There are another 30,388 people, not designated, who have been given first doses.