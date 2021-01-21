Flintshire A548 collision injures four with one airlifted
Four people have been injured in a collision on the north Wales coast that left two seriously hurt with one being airlifted to hospital.
A man has been held on suspicion of drink driving after the crash on the A548 in Flintshire.
Emergency crews were called at about 09:00 GMT after the crash involving the VW Crafter and Vauxhall Movano near Pen-y-Ffordd.
The driver of the Crafter provided a positive breath test at the scene.
North Wales Police said the 34-year-old, who suffered serious leg injuries, was "under investigation".
A passenger in the VW also sustained serious leg injuries. One was airlifted to hospital in Stoke and the other was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd by ambulance.
The driver and passenger in the Movano were both taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries and later released from hospital.
Sergeant Darren Newby of the Roads Policing Unit said: "Our investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or to anybody who may have been travelling nearby and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible."
The road currently remains closed.