BAME: Dumping of Cardiff war veterans' wreaths 'a hate act'

Published
image copyrightRace Council Cymru
image captionRace Council Wales tweeted that they were "horrified" the wreaths had been put on the bin

Vandalising of wreaths laid in tribute to black and minority ethnic servicemen and women at Wales's national war memorial has been branded "a hate" act.

A police inquiry is under way after Race Council Cymru (RCC) tweeted shots of the wreaths that were moved in Cardiff and put on top of a bin.

RCC said: "We are shocked, horrified and distressed."

South Wales Police Inspector Kevin Jones said the act was being treated as a "hate-related incident".

"Our Commonwealth veterans who we honour should be respected and this is not respect," RCC said.

The plaque, which the wreaths surrounded, was unveiled at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff in 2019.

image copyrightRace Council Cymru
image captionThe memorial monument in Cardiff is 'in recognition and thanks' for contributions of diverse ethnic men and women
media captionThe plaque to remember BAME servicemen was unveiled in 2019

