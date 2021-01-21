BAME: Dumping of Cardiff war veterans' wreaths 'a hate act'
Vandalising of wreaths laid in tribute to black and minority ethnic servicemen and women at Wales's national war memorial has been branded "a hate" act.
A police inquiry is under way after Race Council Cymru (RCC) tweeted shots of the wreaths that were moved in Cardiff and put on top of a bin.
RCC said: "We are shocked, horrified and distressed."
South Wales Police Inspector Kevin Jones said the act was being treated as a "hate-related incident".
"Our Commonwealth veterans who we honour should be respected and this is not respect," RCC said.
The plaque, which the wreaths surrounded, was unveiled at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff in 2019.
We are shocked, horrified & distressed that our tributes to Ethnic Minority Servicemen and Women were picked up by someone and placed on the bin! Our Commonwealth veterans who we honour should be respected and this is not respect! #ShameonthePerpertrator/s#DidYouSeeWhoDidThis? pic.twitter.com/DNJqePiYJg— Race Council Cymru (@rcccymru) January 20, 2021