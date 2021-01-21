Storm Christoph: Homes evacuated as severe flood warning issued
More homes have been evacuated overnight as Storm Christoph batters Wales with a three-day rainstorm.
People on Abbey Gardens and Overton Road High Street in Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham, which is subject to a severe flood warning, were evacuated from their homes, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said.
People sheltered for a short time in a church hall, Wrexham council said.
Nine properties in nearby Berse Road in New Broughton were also evacuated.
Earlier some residents in Ruthin were told to leave their homes - people have been told Covid rules allow them leave their homes in an emergency.
Wrexham council some of the people forced to leave their homes were now sheltering with relatives and others were found accommodation by the local authority.
It said lots of roads had been affected by flooding, but the peak seemed to have passed in some areas.
NRW said as well as the severe flood warning, there were 46 flood warnings and 57 flood alerts across the country.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team had to rescue a man who got stuck on the roof of his car.
It said he had tried to drive through the river ford along the road from Llandygai to Bangor, in Gwynedd, but had become stuck in deep water and had climbed onto the roof. He was not injured.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Powys was experiencing widespread flooding and had severely affected areas between Welshpool and Newtown.
It urged people to only travel if essential and pay attention to road closure signs.