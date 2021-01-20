Hafod landfill fire: Operators warned after 'serious blaze'

But Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru's Member of the Senedd for North Wales said the warning was a "mere tap on the wrist" following such a serious fire."It belittles the seriousness of the fire and its consequences on neighbouring communities," Mr Gruffydd said."I'm glad there were no injuries or other serious health consequences but it could have been so much worse."I would like to see more robust action put in place to tackle this problem to ensure local residents never have to put up with this kind of smoke pollution again."