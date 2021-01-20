Covid: Futures of Senedd-drinking politicians questioned
Questions should be raised over whether Senedd members who drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises during a pub alcohol ban can stand for re-election, an ex-standards official said.
Conservatives Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay and Labour's Alun Davies were seen drinking together in early December.
Senedd authorities said they were investigating an "incident".
Tory Senedd leader Mr Davies, Mr Millar and Alun Davies deny breaking rules.
Mr Ramsay, who was deselected by his local Conservative party last month after 13 years, has been asked to comment.
A ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol in licensed premises came into force in Wales at 18:00 GMT on 4 December - four days before the politicians were seen drinking together - although hospitality businesses can sell alcohol to take away after 18:00.
On 6 May voters are due to head to the polls to vote for their representatives in the Welsh Parliament.
Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life said if the allegations were proven "then both parties are bound to ask questions" ahead of the election.
"Do they want such people, who have shown such a lack of leadership, standing for election?," he said.
'Hypocrisy'
He told BBC Radio Wales: "I think it's very serious, poor behaviour by a group of politicians who we expect to give a lead about the spirit of the rules never mind the precise detail…
"They insist that they weren't breaking the rules and the onus is on the licence holder, but it is about the perception - that it undermines the health message…
"I think the public hears hypocrisy - they're being told to abide by the rules by all the politicians… it's very unfortunate indeed."
Sir Alistair said he thought it was "probably a breach of the code for members of the assembly by bringing the Senedd into disrepute".
He said the action by the Labour Party - to suspend a member - was appropriate and the Conservatives "should have done the same".
On 8 December, a group of Members of the Senedd and staff drank alcohol in the Ty Hywel building in Cardiff Bay that houses the Senedd's offices.
Catering company Charlton House has the licence for serving alcohol on Senedd premises.
The Welsh Government confirmed the alcohol ban applied to the person running the licensed premises, rather than customers.
Charlton House said it was "aware of an alleged breach of public health regulations at the Senedd estate" and took its "responsibilities and obligations to restrictions and public health regulations across the UK very seriously".
"We are currently undertaking a full investigation into this matter," the firm added.
Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said it was "important that everybody follows the rules".
"I don't know the details of what may or may not have happened down there, I'm sure that will come out in the fullness of time," he told BBC Wales Live on Tuesday.
What do the politicians involved say?
A statement on behalf of Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Welsh Conservative chief of staff Paul Smith, who was also at the meeting, said they were "profoundly sorry".
"While we did not break the rules, we recognise that what was part of a day's work would not be seen to be following the spirit of them, especially given the tough time the country has been going through," the statement said.
A spokesman for the Senedd Labour Group said a member had been suspended from the group "while an investigation takes place into this alleged incident".
In his statement, Labour's Alun Davies said: "I am very sorry if my actions have given the impression that I am in any way not committed to upholding the regulations which I have consistently supported throughout the last year."
He said the purpose of the meeting "was to seek to persuade the Welsh Conservatives to support my proposal for a Welsh Hearts Bill, which the Senedd endorsed on 21 October, and to make a commitment to enact this life-saving legislation in their manifesto for May's election".
Alun Davies added: "The Senedd Commission has already confirmed to me that I did not breach the coronavirus regulations on the consumption of either food or alcohol that were in force at that time."
Nick Ramsay has not yet commented.
A spokesman for the Senedd Commission said: "We are aware of an incident on the Senedd estate last month which may have been contrary to public health regulations in force at the time.
"The Senedd Commission takes the public health regulations in Wales very seriously and is currently investigating the matter in order to establish an accurate account of what took place and to determine whether action may be required."