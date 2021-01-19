Ineos: Scrapped Bridgend 4x4 plant plans 'not down to Brexit'
- Published
The boss of a company that decided to move production of a new 4x4 vehicle from Wales to mainland Europe has denied the decision was down to Brexit.
Ineos director Tom Crotty told BBC 5 live the company had decided to suspend building a Bridgend plant in favour of Mercedes' "ready-made factory on the Franco-German border".
Original plans involved creating about 200 jobs to make the Grenadier.
Mr Crotty said claims the decision was due to Brexit were "absolute nonsense".
The new plant had been planned to be built at Brocastle, near Ford Bridgend, which closed in 2020 with the loss of 1,700 jobs.
Ineos had said some of the skills required would be transferable from Ford.
But plans were halted when Mercedes-Benz, which has connections to Ineos from their involvement in Formula 1, offered their Hambach site in Moselle, France.
Mr Crotty said: "It's a very simple business decision. We were looking to build in Wales, we're very open and public about that.
"In the meantime we had an approach from Mercedes, who we've built a very good relationship with through Formula 1, who had a factory, a ready-made factory, on the Franco-German border, available to us, which is almost brand new.
"They were going to use it to build a 4x4. They changed their business position and therefore we had a very simple business decision - do we want to take the risk of building our own factory or do we want to take one that Mercedes have already built and is ready to go?
"And that was a very simple business decision to make.
"So that's the driver... someone is presenting you with a state-of-the-art new factory, ready-built versus the risk of building your own."
Mr Crotty defended the decision of the company - which had been a vocal supporter of Brexit - to move to Europe.
"The reality was a better opportunity arose outside the UK. But let's be quite clear - we would have employed 200 people in Wales, we currently employ 6,500 people in the UK on our chemical plants," he said.
"We are producing huge numbers of high quality jobs. And that's the direction forward for UK manufacturing."