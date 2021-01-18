Covid set to be leading cause of death in Wales in 2020
Covid-19 was the leading cause of death in Wales for the second successive month, new figures show.
The virus accounted for 27.4% of all registered deaths in December, a higher proportion than in England, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Based on provisional data, Covid was the leading cause of death for 2020.
The mortality rate rose "significantly" for a third month, to 374.4 deaths per 100,000 people in Wales.
Figures for December showed it was at the highest rate since the peak in April.
It is also higher than any region of England, where Yorkshire and the Humber had the highest mortality rate (320.5 deaths per 100,000). The English average was 233.6.
It was also more than twice the rate - on an age-standardised count - in the most deprived areas when compared with the least deprived areas.
ONS analysis of death registrations points to Covid-19 being the underlying cause of death in 12.5% of all deaths - 4,532 - in Wales. It was the underlying cause in 12.9% of deaths in England.
In Wales, the provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in December was 3,941 - 1,075 more than the five-year average for the month.
The 56 Covid deaths on 18 December was the highest on a single day in Wales since 17 April when there were 58, said the ONS.
The mortality rate is also higher than each of the past nine years in Wales.
Leading causes of death, following Covid-19, were dementia and Alzheimer's disease, then heart disease.
For 2020 deaths registered by 9 January 2021, there were 2,794 more deaths than the five-year average (8.3% higher).