Covid: Rise in Anglesey's child cases blamed on variant
A sharp rise in the number of Covid cases among children on Anglesey has been blamed on the new variant of the virus.
There were 32 cases from 1 to 17 January - more than double the 14 noted in the same period in December.
The local authority warned it was "vital" children did not mix outside their home or bubble.
It said of the January cases 87.5%, or 28, were down to household transmission.
During that period in December four cases, or 28.6%, were linked to household transmission and six, or 43%, to transmission in school.
Anglesey council has been asked how the remaining cases were transmitted.
"The new coronavirus strain has seen an increase in positive cases amongst children on Anglesey," a council spokesman said.
"In many cases, children in the household have developed symptoms after an adult living there tested positive.
"It's vital children avoid mixing with other children outside their household or support bubble.
"This applies to under 11s as well as over 11s, and where children are in the same school or class bubble."
Dr Phil White, chairman of the Welsh GP's committee, said it is "not easy" dealing with children during a pandemic.
Dr White, who used to work on Anglesey, said: "They are the best vectors of disease generally.
"It may be now that they are just getting more easily infected [because the new variant spreads more easily], plus there has been the Christmas break, where people have been mixing more than normal.
"And it's an island with a fixed population, with fixed boundaries, so if you do get outbreaks it's easier to pick up.
"I feel sorry for the kids, it has been a very difficult year."