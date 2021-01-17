Woman, 80, airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle
- Published
An 80-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was hit by a white Volkswagen Caddy outside the Co-op store on High Street in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday at about 07:30 GMT.
An air ambulance flew the woman to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales where she is being treated.
South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.
