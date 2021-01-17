Gwersyllt crash: Man dies after car collides with grass verge
A motorist has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a grass verge near Wrexham.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on Old Mold Road - the main road between Wrexham and Mold - in Gwersyllt at 14:45 GMT on Friday.
A local man was pronounced dead at the scene after a grey Mercedes Vito left the road.
Police have appealed witnesses and dashcam footage as it investigates the circumstances surrounding the crash.