BBC News

Gwersyllt crash: Man dies after car collides with grass verge

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on the main road between Wrexham and Mold

A motorist has died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a grass verge near Wrexham.

North Wales Police said the crash happened on Old Mold Road - the main road between Wrexham and Mold - in Gwersyllt at 14:45 GMT on Friday.

A local man was pronounced dead at the scene after a grey Mercedes Vito left the road.

Police have appealed witnesses and dashcam footage as it investigates the circumstances surrounding the crash.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.