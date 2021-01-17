Man arrested after pedestrian dies in crash in Aberdare
A 43-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The local man died at the scene of the incident between Trecynon and Robertstown roundabouts at Aberdare on Saturday just before 23:00 GMT.
South Wales Police said his next of kin were being supported by officers.
The 30-year-old driver of a black Ford Transit van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.
The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations at the scene but it has since been reopened. Police are now appealing for witnesses.
