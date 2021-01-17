Covid: People broke lockdown rules in 200-mile drive to see friends
People who drove more than 200 miles to visit friends in Wales and a group having a party in a garden shed have been caught breaking Covid rules.
Police forces in Wales have have broken up parties, football matches and fined people for visiting beauty spots this weekend while Wales is in lockdown.
Two motorists were reported by North Wales Police in Anglesey after driving from Scotland to visit friends.
While in Swansea, eight people were fined after a party was held in a shed.
The drivers from Scotland were stopped by police at Valley, near Holyhead, and reported for driving without insurance and breaching Covid travel restrictions.
Officers from North Wales Police on Saturday also stopped a car from Portsmouth as the driver was travelling to "collect a front bumper".
"Travelling nearly 300 miles for a piece of cosmetic plastic for your car is not essential at this time," said North Wales Police's Intercept team.
"The regulations have been broadcast far and wide. Please be mindful you will be reported if your journey is not essential."
Even though national parks have shut car parks in a bid to stop people visiting, North Wales Police said it received about 100 calls on Saturday about potential Covid breaches - and officers told people they need to take "personal responsibility" and "stay home".
South Wales Police officers issued fixed penalty notices after finding people from "all different households" in a shed - which had been converted into a bar - in the Sketty area of Swansea all "mixing together".
This week we’ve started to see encouraging signs of improvement in most parts of Wales. But we mustn’t let our guard down – the situation can change quickly.— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) January 17, 2021
Our path out of this pandemic is in front of us. We all need to take steps to stay safe from this dreadful virus.
Five people were warned about breaking laws in Neath Port Talbot after a group travelled to a field to play football, while PCSOs fined four people after a house party in Aberafan.
Under coronavirus rules people are only allowed to leave their homes for "essential" reasons, including to shop for food, get medical treatment and to exercise.
While exercise is allowed, people are not allowed to drive to a spot for a walk, run or cycle, and the law means exercising with people you do not live with (or who are your bubble if you live alone) is banned.
Those found to be in breach of Covid laws can be fined £60 for the first offence, with the penalties increasing up to £1,920. If prosecuted, however, a court can impose an unlimited fine.
Until recently police had been using an education first approach, but the Welsh Government has repeatedly said it wants to see stricter enforcement of the rules.
In Powys, road officers from Dyfed-Powys Police stopped cars and turned around people driving to exercise.
The suppression of coronavirus depends on people staying home and travelling only if essential.— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) January 15, 2021
Wales is beautiful but now is not the time for visiting or exploring.🏴
We look forward to welcoming you back in the future, but for now please remember to only travel if essential. pic.twitter.com/gbeGHK8vbA
In Port Talbot, two people sat on a bench drinking alcohol were fined by South Wales Police for "leaving home without a reasonable excuse".
Gwent Police officers broke-up a house party in Glyn-Gaer, Caerphilly county, on Friday evening and issued fines.