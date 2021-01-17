Covid in Wales: GP practices 'prioritised' after vaccines delayed
GP practices hit by a delay to a batch of 26,000 Covid vaccines will be given priority with the next supply.
Dr Gill Richardson, chair of Wales' Covid-19 vaccination programme, said it was a "real disappointment" for GPs but a "temporary problem".
The Welsh Government said one Oxford-AstraZeneca batch out of four had been delayed, affecting 26,000 doses due to be sent to Wales' seven health boards.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said "nobody should panic".
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, which manages the health service in north Wales, said it had advised GPs "may wish to delay appointments early next week" with the planned supply reduced.
BBC Wales has contacted the other health boards in Wales to ask if vaccination appointments have been affected, but they have not given details.
Dr Richardson told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement: "We will be making sure that those GPs are prioritised for the next amount that comes through.
"It presents a headache for the programme, a headache locally for the health boards and a real disappointment for my GP colleagues... but we can only do what we can do with what we're given."
UK government figures on Friday showed 126,375 people in Wales - 4% of the population - have received their first jab.
The Welsh Government's vaccine strategy says everyone will be offered a jab by autumn.
Dr Richardson said the UK's medicines regulator - the MHRA - had "failed" a batch of the Oxford vaccine as part of its review process.
Mr Hart said it was "quite right" that problems "should be highlighted, but do not underestimate the magnitude of this task".
"It'll be very frustrating for the recipients but the overall timescale, and the amount of vaccine necessary to meet that, should be met," he told Sunday Supplement.
Dr Phil White, chair of BMA Wales' general practitioners' committee which represents doctors, has said it was "not unprecedented" for a batch of vaccines to be withheld, as happened with flu vaccines in 2019.
"It's really an inconvenience and will lead to some appointments being cancelled but, hopefully, we can make up for that as soon as the batch is replaced," he said.