BBC News

Man taken to hospital after serious assault in Cardiff

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice have removed a cordon set up in the area following the incident on Friday night

A 32-year-old man has been treated in hospital for "puncture wounds to his body" following a serious assault in a suburb of Cardiff.

Police and paramedics were called to Howard Street in Splott on Friday at about 20:00 GMT.

South Wales Police said the man needed treatment for "non-life threatening injuries" at Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.

Officers are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

