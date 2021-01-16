BBC News

Weather and flood warning as Wales set for three-day rainstorm

image captionForecasters have warned of difficult driving conditions due to flooding

People are being warned of potential flooding to their homes and businesses as a three-day rainstorm is forecast to batter most of Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' rain weather warning from 18:00 GMT on Monday until 18:00 on Wednesday.

Up to 200mm of rain expected to fall, with the heaviest rain forecast for the north west of both Wales and England.

Forecasters warned heavy rainfall and snowmelt across hills could lead to properties and roads being flooded.

The Met Office warn spray and flooding could lead to "difficult driving conditions and some road closures" and the downpours could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Forecasters also said fast flowing and deep floodwater "could cause a danger to life".

image copyrightMet Office
image captionA yellow warning for rain is in place for virtually the whole of Wales from 18:00 GMT Monday

The Met Office warned flooding could lead to some communities being cut off and possible power cuts.

Strong winds will also follow the torrential rain, with forecasters predicting this may cause "travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes".

