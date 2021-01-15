National Library of Wales: Thirty jobs at risk
Thirty jobs are at risk at the National Library of Wales.
Staff at the library in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, which employs about 225 people, have received details of a proposed new structure. A consultation is running until 15 February.
The Welsh Government said it could not increase its revenue support.
In September, an independent review found the library faced a threat to its financial viability and said its finances needed "urgent attention".
At the time, chief executive and national librarian Pedr ap Llwyd said it was down to "systematic, historic underfunding by Welsh Government".
He said the library's position was "unsustainable" and faced a "real threat" to its future.
The library is both a registered charity and a Welsh Government-sponsored body.
It is funded by a combination of grant in aid allocated by Welsh Government and income secured through its commercial, fundraising and charging activities.
Mr ap Llwyd has been asked to comment.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We know this is a very difficult period for the culture and heritage sector and talk of any job losses is a real concern.
"We have been able to protect the library's grant-in-aid from any reductions, but due to unprecedented budget pressures it has not been possible to increase revenue support.
"It is now a matter for the library to make decisions as to how it can operate effectively within available budgets."