Mohamud Hassan: Woman fined £500 for protest over man's death
- Published
A woman who organised a protest over the death of a man arrested hours before he died has been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Mohamud Mohammed Hassan was arrested at his Cardiff home on Friday on suspicion of breach of the peace, but released with no charge the next morning.
His death on Saturday night prompted three straight days of protests.
The woman has been fined £500 for organising an event with more than 30 people in attendance.
The woman can pay the fine or request a court hearing.
South Wales Police said further action against other people for breaching Covid-19 regulations and other criminal offences was anticipated.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident and said all relevant CCTV footage and body-worn video had been given to the IOPC.
The watchdog previously said initial tests showed Mr Hassan, 24, did not die from physical injuries.
"The death of Mohamud Hassan was a tragedy and we will continue to offer our deepest condolences to his family," said South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan.
"There is nothing that we can say to ease their pain and we will support them in any way that we can.
"I know people want to make their voices heard - the prevalence of racial discrimination and disadvantage across all parts of our society is such an important issue that voices should be heard.
"In ordinary times policing will do all it can to facilitate people lawfully exercising that right to be heard.
"These are no ordinary times. A global health pandemic is affecting all of us and the virus is spreading leading to unimaginable pressures on the National Health Service and I would urge people to follow the regulations and guidelines to help protect the NHS and save lives."