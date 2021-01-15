BBC News

Royal Welsh Regimental Museum move in Brecon falls through

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionAround half of the museum collection is in storage because of a lack of space to display it

Plans to move the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum to a bigger home have fallen through.

The museum, based in Brecon, needs new premises as it can currently only display half its collection of 100,000 uniforms, weapons and other artefacts.

Powys County Council was working with trustees on a move to the former library in Ship Street.

Trustees say the move is "not now financially viable", but they remain committed to staying in the town.

The collection is a popular attraction and incorporates more than 300 years of Welsh regimental history.

'Vibrant'

Speaking for the trustees, Lt Gen James Swift said they had "reluctantly concluded" the move to the library was no longer viable.

"We remain determined to continue to run a vibrant Regimental Museum in Brecon, not least as a contribution to the visitor offer that attracts so many people to the area," he said.

"As we refine our future plans, we look forward to working with the council to ensure the museum is successful and continues to play a strong role in the town."

image copyrightRhian Pearson
image captionZulu Queen Mpumi visited Brecon in 2018 to prepare for the following year's 140th anniversary of the Battle of Rorke's Drift in South Africa

The museum, which includes several Victoria Crosses and other mementoes of the Zulu Wars, played a key role in the 140th anniversary celebrations in 2019 of the 1879 Battle of Rorke's Drift, in South Africa.

Powys cabinet member for property, Councillor Phyl Davies said: "Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we are not able to progress this exciting proposal any further we fully respect the position of the museum trustees.

"We fully recognise the importance of the museum to the town and remain committed to working with the trustees to ensure their long-term future in Brecon is secured."

Related Topics

  • Brecon
  • Powys Council

More on this story

  • Brecon barracks to close in Ministry of Defence shake-up

    Published
    7 November 2016

  • Battle of Rorke's Drift: Parade in Brecon to mark 140 years

    Published
    21 July 2019

  • Zulu Queen visits Wales ahead of 1879 war anniversary

    Published
    22 October 2018

  • Rorke's Drift letter on display at Royal Welsh museum

    Published
    14 January 2015

  • Zulu film and battle anniversaries marked in Brecon

    Published
    18 January 2014

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.