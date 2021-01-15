Covid vaccine: Gwynedd pharmacy 'first in Wales to offer jab'
A pharmacy will become the first in Wales to offer Covid vaccines, as community vaccine trials begin.
Fifty people with appointments are due to visit the pharmacy near Pwllheli, Gwynedd, on Friday to receive their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Hundreds more pharmacies in Wales will offer the jab in the next two weeks.
Pharmacist Llyr Hughes said "vaccinating at scale" was the "only way out of the pandemic".
It follows a letter from Community Pharmacy Wales to Wales' health minister which said there was an "urgent need" to use pharmacies in Wales to help roll out coronavirus vaccines.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Mr Hughes, who runs four pharmacies, including the one in Llanbedrog where the first vaccine will be given on Friday, said he expected the rollout to happen "very quickly across all community pharmacies in Wales".
"I don't forsee any big problems," he said.
"Community pharmacists have a wealth of experience in delivering flu vaccinations.
"We will tailor our work model to accommodate for this, as we did for the flu vaccine."
'Significant drive'
Mr Hughes said his pharmacy will have vaccinated in the region of more than 100 people by Saturday afternoon.
He said it would make life easier for elderly residents, as the closest mass vaccination centre was in Bangor.
"For the over-80s and frail people, that is a significant drive, that is an hour each way," he said.
"So if we can deliver locally we can provide easier access to older patients."
He explained local patients would be contacted about an appointment for the vaccine at the pharmacy.
The Welsh Government has said more pharmacists and other primary care services, such as dentists and opticians - are being invited to help with the rollout, subject to vaccine supply.