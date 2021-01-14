A&E nurse left with broken cheek after hospital attack
- Published
A man who attacked an A&E nurse, leaving him with a fractured cheek, has been given a 21-month sentence.
Lennon Stagg threw nurse Gareth Thomas to the ground and kicked him during "an explosive loss of temper" at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Denbighshire, on 26 December.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to assault and was sent to a young offenders institution.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said the attack was "appalling," especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mold Crown Court heard how Stagg, of Station Road, Queensferry, Flintshire, was on drugs when he attacked the nurse on duty at the hospital in Bodelwyddan.He also pleaded guilty to attacking a security guard.
Dafydd Roberts, defending, said Stagg felt ashamed of his actions.