Wrexham teenager jailed for six years after Sports Direct knife attack
A teenager has been jailed for six years after admitting wounding with intent in a knife attack at a sports shop.
Bradley Mills, 19, of Crescent Close, Wrexham, stabbed Katie Evans on 4 September in the town's Sports Direct.
At Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry said of his behaviour that "irrational would be an understatement".
In a shopping centre "where there would be people " he was carrying "a large knife akin to a machete".
Judge Parry said: "In what was only a gross overreaction to a verbal altercation, you carried out a sustained, repeated attack on a female.
"It was a frightening incident that left three wounds, the most serious of which resulted in a collapsed lung, a three-day detention in hospital, and mercifully only 12 stitches.
"It can be clearly seen from the CCTV footage that was a potentially fatal incident. You were completely out of control."
'Nightmares and flashbacks'
Mills' licence period was extended by three years.
Prosecutor Simon Rogers said Miss Evans had gone shopping for college items and had met a friend.
Mills was abusive and came towards her with the machete.
She was stabbed in the shoulder and has since suffered nightmares and flashbacks.
Mills also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply after being spotted by police at Liverpool's Lime Street station last April with drugs allegedly worth at least £1,100.
Henry Hills, defending, said Mills' life had been shaped by "extremely damaging and disturbing" experiences while growing up.