Cardiff University apology after students called 'idiots'
A university has apologised after a video on a college network showed a lecturer calling students "idiots".
Biosciences lecturer Helen McCarthy made the comments in what appears to be a private online call with colleagues, which was recorded.
It followed claims a Covid "safety net" policy had changed, reducing exam periods from 24 hours to four hours.
Cardiff University said the comments "do not represent" an official view and it was investigating.
Dr McCarthy has been approached for comment.
In the video on an internal college portal, Dr McCarthy said students had tried to post links to a petition during one of her lectures, calling for more measures to support student assessments during the pandemic.
"This is what happens you give them a safety net and all of a sudden you take that away and they're like 'oh my God'," said the lecturer.
She said she had instructed students not to reply to the petition, adding it was "ridiculous".
Students had "graduated for hundreds of years" without a safety net policy, she added.
The university introduced new guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic to "ensure students are not disadvantaged in terms of their achievement".
When her colleague suggested student absences may have been in protest at the changes to examination periods, Dr McCarthy said: "What are they doing? Protesting with their absence? Idiots, absolute idiots."
She claimed the previous time-limit on exams was 24 hours to accommodate time zone differences for international students.
A Cardiff University spokesperson said: "We are aware of these comments. Such comments do not represent the official view of the university or the school and we apologise for any offence that has been caused.
"We would encourage any student who is experiencing difficulties with their studies to access the support and advice that is available at both school and university level.
"We are investigating, and it would be inappropriate to comment further until our investigations have concluded."