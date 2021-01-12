Bangor: Brandon Sillence denies murdering Dean Skillin outside hotel
A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man outside a hotel in Bangor.
Dean Skillin, 20, of Caernarfon, died in hospital following the incident near the Waverley Hotel, Station Road, in September.
Brandon Sillence, of Toronnen, Bangor, denied his murder but admitted a charge of manslaughter at a hearing held via video link at Mold Crown Court.
A provisional trial date has been set for 22 March at Caernarfon Crown Court.