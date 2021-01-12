Hirwaun crash: Investigation as driver, 19, killed
Police are investigating after a 19-year-old driver died in a crash in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The man was declared dead after the crash, which involved no other vehicles, on the A465 northbound carriageway on Monday.
The road, between Glynneath and Hirwaun, was shut for six hours after the crash, at about 16:50 GMT.
South Wales Police said the victim's family was being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have issued an appeal for witnesses.