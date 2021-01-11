Covid: Disruption as 28 Wrexham bus drivers test positive
Twenty-eight bus drivers in Wrexham have tested positive for Covid-19, Arriva Buses Wales has said.
The company said it was experiencing "significant disruption" on its routes as a result of staff shortages following the positive test results.
Arriva said the safety of its customers was its "number one priority" and said its buses were safe to use and regularly cleaned.
A member of staff in Bangor, who is not a driver, has also tested positive.
With the continuing disruption in #Wrexham please see details of last buses for tonight. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/iTjFftWvuu— Arriva Buses Wales (@arrivabuswales) January 11, 2021
Wrexham county currently has the highest infection rate of any council area in Wales, with 851.7 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven day period.
"We are fully supporting all colleagues who need to self-isolate as part of the NHS Test and Trace, or as advised by a public health professional," said a spokesman for Arriva.
"The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority and we are being guided every step of the way by expert organisations."
Arriva said they are "working to address" the "inevitable disruption to our bus network in Wrexham as quickly as we can."
"Our buses continue to be Covid-19 secure and we have an enhanced cleaning regime in place, ensuring all touch-point surfaces, both on our buses and in our depots, are regularly deep cleaned," added the spokesman.
"Our drivers sit behind screens that separate them from customers and seats within two metres of each other are not in use."
It comes as staff at Wrexham's Maelor Hospital are under immense pressure as Covid cases in the county are double the Welsh average.