Covid: Students call for university accommodation refunds
By Dafydd Morgan
Newyddion BBC Cymru
- Published
Students in Wales want partial refunds for university accommodation because they are not spending as much time there due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Union of Students Wales (NUS Wales) said students "shouldn't be penalised financially" for following Welsh Government guidelines.
Only one Welsh university said it would give partial refunds.
The Welsh Government said universities should have staggered returns and students only return when asked to.
Staggered returns are being introduced in order to "help stop the spread of the virus in student accommodation" according to the Welsh Government.
It accepted this could mean some students need to stay home longer than anticipated, with online learning used at the start of term.
But some students feel they should not be paying for student accommodation when they are not there.
Mirain Iwerydd, a first year student at Aberystwyth University - which has told students not to come back - said: "I think if there are students who've missed out, and haven't had what they've paid for, then as a matter of principle universities should be paying them back, because the students have paid for something they haven't received.
"I think it would help with day-to-day living costs because, when you think about it, students haven't been able to go out and earn a living working in cafes, for example, during their studies."
BBC Wales asked Wales' universities if they would offer refunds and five of the six who responded said no.
Bangor University is offering a 10% discount.
Tegwen Bruce-Deans is in her second year at Bangor and said the reduction was "fair".
"I've spent less time in this room that I've paid for, compared with a year where coronavirus wasn't here," she said.
"If they are encouraging their students to leave earlier and return later then it's fair to say 'because you've been good and followed the advice given you can have some money back'."
However, those living in private accommodation may find it harder to get refunds from landlords.
Sioned Bowen, who is in her third year at Aberystwyth University, said landlords should consider reduced rent, which some do during a normal summer break.
"It isn't fair if we have to stay at home and we can't even see the house in Aberystwyth, yet are still expected to pay full rent," she added.
NUS Wales president Becky Ricketts said she has raised this issue with Education Minister Kirsty Williams.
"Students should not be paying for rooms that they are not able to stay in," she said.
"Students should not be financially penalised for essentially following the guidance from the Welsh Government, from their universities.
"It doesn't seem fair, it doesn't seem right and we completely support students who are looking for those rent rebates."
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "As autonomous bodies, rental agreements are a matter for individual institutions or landlords. We are providing an extra £40m this financial year to universities.
"The education minister has met regularly with NUS Wales throughout the pandemic, and the support we are providing includes £10m for student hardship, mental health provision and student union funding."
What have the universities said?
Aberystwyth University said: "As well as permitting students from Wales to return, the government has also confirmed that the rules do allow students from other parts of the UK to travel to Wales to continue their studies here in Aberystwyth.
"In that light, accommodation needs should not be significantly different. In line with Welsh Government guidance, the University is strongly urging every student to take two Lateral Flow Covid-19 tests on arrival in Aberystwyth.
"This is part of the gradual return for the new term as we prepare to recommence in-person teaching at the end of the month."
Swansea University said it was still in discussions about a way forward, while Wrexham Glyndwr, Cardiff and the University of South Wales all said they had no plans to refund students.
Cardiff Metropolitan University and University of Wales Trinity Saint David have been asked to comment.