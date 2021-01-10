Covid vaccine: Wales has delivered 50,000 of 270,000 doses
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
Wales has received more than 270,000 doses of the two Covid-19 vaccines to deal with the pandemic.
But just over 49,000 people received a first dose after the first month of the vaccine rollout.
The Welsh Government confirmed it has had more than 250,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 22,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives have criticised the speed of the vaccine rollout.
The Pfizer jabs were first administered in early December at seven sites across Wales as part of the UK-wide immunisation programme.
Approximately 1.6% of people were vaccinated up to 3 January - fewer than all other UK nations.
In England, about 1.9% of the population had received the first dose, while 2.1% of people in both Scotland and Northern Ireland had received their first jab.
The Welsh Government has dismissed criticism it is lagging behind, with health officials saying the new Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would help speed up the programme "considerably".
The rollout of the Oxford vaccine started on Monday, with 22,000 doses received this week.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday that Wales would receive 25,000 Oxford doses next week and 80,000 the week after that.
When asked how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wales had received, he said he could not recall the exact figure but further deliveries had been received "on the 23rd and the 27th of December".
Pressed on a figure, he said: "It's the low hundreds of thousands", adding: "The Pfizer vaccine has particular challenges in terms of the conditions that it's got to be stored in and in parts of Wales that is a very particular challenge because it is a hard vaccine to transport over long distances to relatively scattered and remote communities.
"But the fact that we've got it and the fact that we're able to use more of it than we originally anticipated means we'll be able to accelerate the use of it over the next couple of weeks."
Asked for the exact figure, a Welsh Government spokeswoman confirmed: "To date Wales has received over 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine."
She added doses "kept in reserve have been swiftly released" following the decision at the end of December to extend the time between first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the government expected "to use that stock by mid-February".
Conservative MP for the Vale of Clwyd, Dr James Davies, said: "We all know that the Pfizer vaccine is difficult to transport and store and needs to be stored at -70 degrees, that's understood.
"But the issue is that actually, if you look at the rest of the UK, including very rural areas, they've managed to deal with it... and it is difficult to see why they haven't been in a position to be organised earlier and to ramp-up the delivery."
Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru's health spokesman, called for transparency: "It is very worrying to find out that we have had in Wales more than 250,000 doses but only a relatively small proportion of that have yet ended up in people's arms, protecting people, because that's what we want to happen."
He has written an open letter to Health Minister Vaughan Gething calling for greater clarity on the vaccine deployment programme, asking for a dashboard of information which would allow the public to track the rollout's progress for themselves, including volume of doses delivered and administered by health board and by the nine priority groups.