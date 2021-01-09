Covid: Aberystwyth University tells students to stay home
- Published
Aberystwyth University has told its students not to return to campus following new advice from the Welsh Government.
A phased return had been planned from 11 January, but this has now been postponed.
Vice-chancellor Prof Elizabeth Treasure said students should not attend the university, in Ceredigion, unless "absolutely necessary."
On Friday the Welsh Government told learners "study from home if you can".
Ms Treasure said: "We are reviewing our plans for in-person teaching and will inform you as soon as we can. Whilst we are reviewing those plans, we don't want students travelling to the university unnecessarily."
She said there were certain exceptions, including students without internet access and those for whom laboratory access was essential.
Wales' Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, said universities were reviewing their plans based on their individual circumstances.
"On return, students are also expected to take two asymptomatic tests and comply with rules as they re-join their term time household," she said.
Despite the announcement, Bangor University said on Facebook on Friday that it "falls under the rules of the Welsh Government which allow for a staggered return to blended learning".
Cardiff University said earlier this week that most students would not return to face-to-face teaching until 22 February.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our message to students, staff and universities in general is the same as the rest of the population: Stay home, work or study from home if you can.
"Only attend your place of work or study if you can't work from home."
The new announcement came after calls for clarity were made because of differences with the rules in England.
At that point, the Welsh Government and Universities Wales said the plans agreed before Christmas would remain in place.
On Friday, it was announced that schools and colleges would stay closed to most pupils until the February half term unless there is a "significant" fall in Covid cases.