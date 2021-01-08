Cwmbran financial director jailed for £800,000 fraud
- Published
A financial director who stole more than £800,000 from her own firm to feed an online gambling addiction has been jailed.
Lauren Farr, 34, of Cwmbran, stole from We Fight Any Claim for more than three years between 2016 and 2019 while working as a senior executive.
Cardiff Crown Court heard she gambled around £1.5 million online.
Judge Neil Bidder QC said it was a "sophisticated and well concealed fraud" and sentenced her to 32 months.
Farr previously admitted defrauding the Cwmbran-based company out of £825,751 between March 2016 and October 2019, after working for the company for 13 years.
She used her knowledge as a chartered accountant to hide the theft but was caught when bosses learned that payments, which appeared to have been made to existing clients, had no matching invoices.
The court heard that due to the fraud, the company had been forced to make employees redundant and that the money was spent on her gambling addiction, family holidays and a BMW car.
Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, said: "She attended a meeting at her workplace and admitted she had stolen some £60,000 and intended to fix it and pay it back without anybody knowing.
"She claimed she had taken the money because she was an alcoholic and had a crazy gambling problem."
Mr Greenwood said police financial investigators then looked further into Farr's finances.
"When asked why she had taken the money she said she was desperate," he said.
"She confirmed she would fabricate and falsify invoices from company suppliers. She would transfer the invoiced amounts from the company bank account into her own bank account."
The court heard Farr stated she was not in any financial trouble at that time but "it had got out of control and she was gambling to try and win back the money".
Ieuan Bennett, defending, said Farr had suffered significant problems in her childhood which had impacted her adult life and her family had no idea of her gambling habits.
"The defendant became addicted to gambling and there must have been some deep-rooted unhappiness in her life [that] had some sort of therapeutic impact upon her," he said.
"She was, for many months, gambling quite considerable sums, relatively secretly at home."
Sentencing Farr, Judge Bidder expressed concern at how she had been allowed to gamble so much money online.
"It is deeply concerning that this woman could have been allowed by the online gambling sites to have gambled quite this much money," he said.
He added: "You carried out a sophisticated and well concealed fraud, fabricating invoices, manipulating the accounts as you were capable of doing given your training.
"You caused very substantial losses. It has had a substantial detrimental affect on the company and I am sure it has contributed to employees being made redundant."