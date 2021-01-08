BBC News

Covid: Flintshire councillor dies month after mum's funeral

Published
image copyrightKevin Hughes
image captionKevin Hughes was treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital before he died with coronavirus

A man has died with Covid-19 less than a month after the funeral of his mother, who also died with the virus.

Flintshire councillor Kevin Hughes, 63, was being treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital but died on Friday morning, the authority said.

He had previously spoken of his sadness at missing his mother's funeral last month after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Council colleague Chris Dolphin said he was a "big man with a big heart".

The independent councillor, also a former policeman and journalist, sat with the Liberal Democrat group.

He said missing the funeral of his mother, June Margaret Hughes, was one of the "darkest days" of his life.

Group leader, Mr Dolphin, called him a "friend, fellow councillor, above all, a good man. Not one to stand on the side-lines - a doer. A man of enthusiasm, who was in life to be really involved."

Council chief executive, Colin Everett, said: "Kevin was a wonderful person with a big heart. Kevin was one of the most thoughtful and generous people I have worked with in my long career.

"I will miss him so much as both a councillor and as a friend."

image copyrightFamily photo
image captionThe politician (left) will be remembered by the council at a meeting on 26 January

Authority leader, Ian Roberts, called Mr Hughes a "special person and friend who will be very sadly missed by all".

He added: "His contribution as a councillor has been considerable and he was highly respected by his community, members of the council and officers.

"He was an active local member and represented his community with integrity and in a positive and engaging way."

Mr Hughes will be remembered by the council at a meeting on 26 January.

The authority's chairwoman, Marion Bateman, said: "Our sincere condolences go to his wife Sally, along with his family and friends, at this very sad time."

Related Topics

  • Flintshire County Council

More on this story

  • Covid: Man missed mum's funeral after catching coronavirus

    Published
    21 December 2020

  • Coronavirus: Brothers die on same day in Newport

    Published
    28 April 2020

  • Covid-19: Pentre mum and two sons die with coronavirus

    Published
    5 November 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.