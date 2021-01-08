Covid: Flintshire councillor dies month after mum's funeral
- Published
A man has died with Covid-19 less than a month after the funeral of his mother, who also died with the virus.
Flintshire councillor Kevin Hughes, 63, was being treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital but died on Friday morning, the authority said.
He had previously spoken of his sadness at missing his mother's funeral last month after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Council colleague Chris Dolphin said he was a "big man with a big heart".
The independent councillor, also a former policeman and journalist, sat with the Liberal Democrat group.
He said missing the funeral of his mother, June Margaret Hughes, was one of the "darkest days" of his life.
Group leader, Mr Dolphin, called him a "friend, fellow councillor, above all, a good man. Not one to stand on the side-lines - a doer. A man of enthusiasm, who was in life to be really involved."
Council chief executive, Colin Everett, said: "Kevin was a wonderful person with a big heart. Kevin was one of the most thoughtful and generous people I have worked with in my long career.
"I will miss him so much as both a councillor and as a friend."
Authority leader, Ian Roberts, called Mr Hughes a "special person and friend who will be very sadly missed by all".
He added: "His contribution as a councillor has been considerable and he was highly respected by his community, members of the council and officers.
"He was an active local member and represented his community with integrity and in a positive and engaging way."
Mr Hughes will be remembered by the council at a meeting on 26 January.
The authority's chairwoman, Marion Bateman, said: "Our sincere condolences go to his wife Sally, along with his family and friends, at this very sad time."