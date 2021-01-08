Covid: School closures 'throwing children under the bus'
- Published
Parents and teachers are "frustrated" about plans to keep schools closed until the February half term and concerned about the impact on children.
Speaking to Radio Wales' phone-in, callers said they felt young people were being "thrown under the bus".
Others said they were fed up with "bitty information" from the Welsh Government.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was the "best certainty" he could offer "in a world which is highly uncertain".
So how have parents, pupils and professionals reacted to the announcement that schools may not reopen until 22 February.
A dad treating Covid patients
Dr Dai Samuel, a consultant at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is also a father and lives in one of the worst-hit areas in Wales.
He said he had mixed feelings about the decision as he has "got two hats on" - one as an NHS doctor treating Covid patients and the other as a dad.
"The hospitals are full and the ITU units only have beds now because they've expanded that capacity.
"It's a very precarious position and I just hope that this measure now for the next three to six weeks will hopefully allow us to get through this winter, allow the vaccines to take effect and get us out of this mess come the spring and summer.
"I'm a doctor so, from a medical point of view, yes [the decision is] a massive sigh of relief, but as a father and someone who lives in Merthyr - a town that's been hit already significantly by the virus and the economical impacts of that - I've got some sort of trepidation because I fear that those businesses now that still remain closed will suffer and will go under.
"What will happen to that generation of children now who might not get the education they deserve and would have had otherwise… who won't achieve what they could have?"
A working mother-of-four
Trying to home-school four young children and work is a "challenge", said Kaarina Rutta Reuter from Sully, Vale of Glamorgan.
"It's a challenge trying to help all four at the same time and also having in the back of your mind I should also be working and doing other things.
"I was quite sure that this was going to happen. It didn't come as a surprise I have to say, because the situation is just so bad I think there is no other way out of it at the moment. I just wish we had known earlier on and it would have been easier to plan."
The pressures of juggling home-schooling with her career mean she is working at night when the children have gone to bed.
"I don't even try to work during the day with the children around because I've just realised it's just not possible.
"My husband is working full-time but I'm only working part-time, I'm teaching at university so I still have quite flexible hours - apart from obviously teaching hours - it just means that I have to work in the evening or over the weekend, just organise yourself differently."
She said it was "best not to have too high expectations" when it comes to guessing when lockdown will end and schools will re-open.
"Like we saw in the first lockdown in spring, in the end it was quite a bit longer than we had all thought. I would hope they could go back in March, that's my hope for now but I think we'll just have to wait and see what will happen with the numbers over the next few weeks, months and just take it from there really."
A worried dad with a teenage daughter
A father called Ron from Bridgend, told the phone-in with Dot Davies that he was predominantly worried about the effects on children, particularly in the south Wales valleys.
"I just see children deteriorating on a regular basis. I can only speak about my own - I have a teenage daughter and her mental health, her lack of access to her school, her teachers, to her peers, will cause more harm than the virus will cause children.
"It feels like we are asking our children to donate their kidneys to the vulnerable. We are throwing them under the bus as far as I'm concerned."
The disappointed teenager
Anna, 16, who is studying for her GCSEs at Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr, Swansea, said the decision to keep schools and colleges closed was "a big disappointment".
"The idea of staying in the house until February fills me with dread because we've been in the house for months," she told Newyddion.
After a case of Covid-19 in her school, she said she had to self-isolate, adding: "It's been an age since I last saw my friends, went to school, and really learned.
"It's really hard. We've been back in school since Wednesday and doing everything online but it's nigh-on impossible. It's not the same.
"It's really hard to learn. There's this feeling of 'why am I even bothering?' I really want to go back but I appreciate that might not be possible because people are dying. It's not an easy situation."
Her mock assessments before her final assessments - which were brought in to replace exams - have been cancelled until the return to school, which she said has taken away some of the pressure.
"Without practising, there's a lot of uncertainty. What's going to be in the assessment? So, it is nice to hear they've cancelled them. It's a difficult situation so cancelling them takes a bit of the pressure off children and young people my age."
An 'angry and frustrated' mother
Sylvana from Porth in Rhondda Cynon Taf told Radio Wales: "I'm a full-time working mum and my husband works full-time as well. It is very hard. I think there's not enough rules in place when it comes to work.
"I work for a manufacturing company in the sales office bit of it. I have to travel miles to work each day which is not easy."
She said she was "still processing" the news schools are set to stay shut until after the half term.
"I was hoping they were going to start in two weeks' time. But you know when your gut is telling you it's not going to happen. I was still holding on to that hope that they're going to go back and it's going to get better."
She said the pressures left her with feelings of guilt as the mother of a young daughter.
"I think I'm a bit angry - a little bit with myself sometimes - because I feel like I can't give her everything that she deserves.
"I think it's more frustrating when there's things that can be done, but not being clear enough."