Covid: Schools closed in Wales until 'significant' case fall
- Published
Schools and colleges in Wales will stay closed to most pupils until the February half term unless there is a "significant" fall in Covid cases.
First Minister Mark Drakeford also confirmed current lockdown restrictions would be extended and "strengthened".
This means non-essential retail, hospitality venues, licensed premises and leisure facilities remain closed and showrooms must now shut as well.
Mr Drakeford said: "The pandemic has reached a significant point."
The announcement follows a similar move in England, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said schools would not open before half term.
Wales has been in an alert level four lockdown since 20 December in an attempt to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.
On Thursday, 63 further deaths from coronavirus were reported by Public Health Wales.
Schools and colleges had already been told they would have to teach online until 18 January at the earliest, however this will now continue if cases of the virus do not fall before the next review date on 29 January.
If cases do not drop, that would mean schools would reopen on 22 February at the earliest.
The announcement affecting showrooms means any retailers which allow people to browse and then order for a future date - such as kitchens, bathrooms, furniture and car sales - must close.
Click and collect will still be allowed.
The Welsh Government is also reviewing whether additional measures need to be placed on major supermarkets and retailers to protect customers and staff.
Minister are also looking at what else businesses need to do to protect employees in the workplace and support home-workers.
Confirming alert level four restrictions would continue, Mr Drakeford said: "Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.
"These feel like dark times, but the new Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across Wales, giving us a path out of this pandemic.
"It will take a huge effort to vaccinate everyone and, despite the end of this pandemic being in sight, it is more important than ever that we follow the rules and stay at home.
"We have made so many sacrifices together and we mustn't stop now."
What is happening with schools?
- Schools and colleges are open for children of critical workers, as well as vulnerable learners and anyone who needs to complete essential exams or assessments
- All nurseries and childcare settings remain open
- Universities in Wales have already agreed a staggered start to term
- Welsh university students studying in England should not return to campuses and will be taught online after a separate lockdown was imposed
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: "We are taking this action today because this new variant is far more infectious and is leading to increased numbers of people being hospitalised.
"Schools and colleges have been safe and secure environments throughout the pandemic and that continues to be the case.
"However, the latest TAC report is clear on education's contribution. We know that school and college settings can contribute to wider social mixing outside the education environment and, right now, we all have to play our part in supressing this virus."
Ms Williams said the government would use the period until the next review date to "look at all the possibilities for a phased and safe return of some pupils, such as those studying for qualifications, or the youngest children who find distance learning the most difficult".
Following the announcement, exams regulator Qualifications Wales cancelled the spring "internal assessment window" for GCSE, AS and A-level pupils, which was scheduled for 22 February - 23 April.
Chief executive Philip Blaker said: "We know that learners need clarity about how they will be assessed and there will be clarity on revised arrangements soon."