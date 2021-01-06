Covid: Llandudno vaccination centre delay prompts apology
"Significant delays" at a Covid vaccination centre has prompted a health board to apologise.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said the training of "new vaccinators" led to the delay on Wednesday.
Queues of up to three hours were reported at the vaccination centre at Ysbyty Enfys in Llandudno, Conwy.
Bethan Jones, the health board's central area director, said it was part of the "scaling up of our programme" for vaccination.
She added: "We are aware there has been significant delays at our mass vaccination centre at Ysbyty Enfys Llandudno today. We apologise to everyone who has experienced a long wait for their vaccine.
"New vaccinators arrived at the site today to support the scaling up of our programme, and these individuals needed to be trained before they were able to begin vaccinating."
Ms Jones also said that a number of people had arrived for their appointments early, which resulted in people having to wait longer.
"We would like to remind everyone who has received an invite for the vaccination to arrive at the time that has been allocated to them, not any earlier," she said.
"We are doing all we can to ensure everyone is seen in a timely manner."
One person tweeted on Wednesday that the queue was two hours long, but later updated it to say it was three.
What do vaccinations in Wales look like?
Monday was described as a "momentous day" in the fight against Covid-19 as the rollout of the second Covid vaccine - Oxford-AstraZeneca - began in Wales.
More than 35,000 people in Wales have had a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the first to be approved in the UK.
Both vaccines will be available in Wales and the Welsh Government said 40,000 doses of the Oxford jab would be available within the first two weeks - with 22,000 jabs this week.