Ten sheep killed after dog attack at Ystrad Meurig
Ten sheep, some of which were pregnant, have died and others were left injured after a dog attack.
Some sheep were killed in the incident and others had to be put down by a vet, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Two black lurcher-type dogs were seen near the sheep at Ystrad Meurig, Ceredigion, on New Year's Eve.
"These incidents can and should be avoided," said the force. "It is vital that all dog owners keep their dogs under control and on a lead."
The force's Ceredigion Rural Crime Team is investigating the attack.