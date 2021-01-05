'Pot Noodle mums' tweet lands Conservative chairman in hot water
- Published
A Tory chairman has resigned after calling A&E patients "fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings/pjs" on social media.
Clwyd South Conservative Association chairman Gareth Baines posted on New Year's Eve that parents were "taking their kids for a day out at A&E".
He continued they wanted to "harvest Facebook likes because their darling little snot-covered Asbo fell over".
He admitted his tweets could have caused "offence".
Cllr Baines, who is also an independent Chirk town councillor, used his personal Twitter account, in which he describes himself as the director of a German/Swiss company.
NHS comments
The former agent for the Conservative MP Simon Baynes, during his campaign for Clwyd South, also made other comments about the NHS and how it compares to health systems in other countries.
In a statement issued through the Conservative Party, he said: "Whilst I feel my comments have been taken out of context, I do offer my sincere apologies for any offence they may have caused.
"I have also taken the decision to step down from my role as Chairman of Clwyd South Conservative Association with immediate effect."
Cllr Baines remains a member of the Conservative Party and is still on Chirk town council, where he was elected as an Independent.
Chirk council declined to comment.