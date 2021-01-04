Covid: Schools in Wales to stay shut until 18 January
All schools and colleges will move to online learning until 18 January in Wales.
Some schools had been due to open on Wednesday and others by 11 January with decisions made by local authorities.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the decision had been taken jointly with the Welsh Local Government Association and Colegau Cymru.
Teaching unions wanted a delay and a national decision on reopening amid concerns about the coronavirus variant.
Ms Williams said: "As a government we will use the next two weeks to continue to work with local authorities, schools and colleges to best plan for the rest of term.
"This is the best way to ensure that parents, staff and learners can be confident in the return to face to face learning, based on the latest evidence and information."
She said schools and colleges would remain open for children of critical workers and vulnerable learners, as well as for learners who needed to complete essential exams or assessments.
The decision comes as the UK's Joint Biosecurity Centre increased the Covid threat level to five - its highest level.
Level five warns of a "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed", according to the UK government's website.
Wales has been under "stay-at-home" lockdown restrictions since 20 December after a rise in Covid-19 cases, with more than 31,000 cases in the two weeks over the Christmas period.
'Difficult times'
A "flexible" agreement on reopening schools had been put in place before Christmas with the decision in the hands of local authorities.
However, that decision has changed following the latest announcement.
Children's Commissioner for Wales Sally Holland said: "It continues to be a difficult situation for children and young people".
"Children certainly would rather be in school, and are concerned about uncertainty, but it is clear we are living in difficult times," she said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted to say moving classes online was the "best way to help reduce the spread of this deadly virus".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a set of new national restrictions for England, as head teachers over the border warned of a "confusing picture" with thousands of pupils unable to start primary school as expected.
Scotland has announced a legal requirement to stay at home from midnight, with schools to be closed.
Most pupils in Northern Ireland were not expected to return to school this week as had been planned.