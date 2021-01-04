Newport 'revenge shooting' convict re-arrested after prison release
A man jailed in 2014 for conspiring to murder in an attempted "revenge killing" has been re-arrested following his release from prison last year.
Brogan Hooper, 27, from Newport, was sentenced to 12 years for ramming a car off the road and shooting three people.
Three other men were convicted alongside him.
Gwent Police had issued an appeal for Hooper's whereabouts in December as he had been recalled to prison for breaching release licence conditions.
The force said he has now been re-arrested.
In September 2013, Hooper and three other men, Lewis Bridge, Gary Rabjohns and Ryan Battersby, ran a car off the road and shot at the three people inside.
The attack happened on Chepstow Road, Newport.
Newport Crown Court had heard the men wanted to get back at two of the victims who it was claimed had robbed Hooper of drugs and money at gunpoint.