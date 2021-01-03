Wrexham stabbing: Man and woman released after arrests
A man and a woman who were arrested following a stabbing which left two people in hospital have been released under investigation, police say.
Two men were seriously hurt and two men and a woman were arrested after the stabbing in Wrexham in the early hours of New Year's Day.
North Wales Police have said the men who were hurt remain in hospital in a stable condition.
A man and a woman have been released while another man remains in custody.
"We are extremely grateful to all the witnesses who have assisted with the enquiry and have provided valuable evidence," said Det Ch Sup Gareth Evans.