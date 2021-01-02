Covid: NASUWT threatens action over Wales school return plan
Unions representing teachers and heads in Wales have called for face-to-face teaching to be suspended in response to the new coronavirus variant.
The NASUWT has threatened "appropriate action in order to protect members whose safety is put at risk".
And headteachers' union NAHT Cymru said it was "simply unacceptable" for schools to reopen.
The Welsh Government said it had agreed an approach with local authorities "with some flexibility built in".
The National Education Union Cymru had called for in-person learning to be delayed until at least 18 January.
According to councils, many secondary schools aim to return from 11 January, with some fully open on 6 January.
Welsh schools have been asked to make provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers from this week.
All pupils will be expected to take part in remote learning before their schools reopen for face-to-face teaching.
But teachers' unions have said more time is needed to understand the new Covid-19 variant.
While "completely committed" to ensuring children return to school as soon as possible, NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said it was now "abundantly clear that the pandemic is seriously impacting on the ability of all schools to continue to operate normally".
"The NASUWT will not hesitate to take appropriate action in order to protect members whose safety is put at risk as a result of the failure of employers or the Welsh Government to ensure safe working conditions in schools."
Neil Butler, the union's official for Wales, said there was "chaos and confusion" in the Welsh education system, and that "the buck has effectively been passed to local authorities and some authorities have passed it down to individual schools".
Mr Butler said a suspension of face-to-face teaching would allow schools to review their risk assessments in light of the new variant.
Laura Doel, director of head teachers' union NAHT Cymru, said "control of infection has been lost" in large parts of Wales, which had created an "intolerable risk to many school communities".
"It is simply unacceptable for schools to remain open when there is such a question mark over the impact the new variant will have and we will not sit back and let this happen without calling the Welsh Government to account, for the sake of the whole school community," she added.
A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "We have agreed with local authorities a common approach to schools returning in January with some flexibility built in over the first two weeks of term.
"It is our expectation that pupils, when not in school, will continue to benefit from remote learning."
In England, pressure is growing on the government to keep all schools closed for two weeks after the Christmas break amid a surge in coronavirus cases.