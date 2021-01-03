BBC News

Covid: Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens in hospital with virus

Published
image captionLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Jo Stevens as a "dear friend and colleague"

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

A statement was released on her Twitter account on Saturday night in which her team thanked people for their good wishes.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Ms Stevens as a "dear friend and colleague", and wished her well.

Ms Stevens is the party's shadow culture secretary.

