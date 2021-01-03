Covid: Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens in hospital with virus
Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.
A statement was released on her Twitter account on Saturday night in which her team thanked people for their good wishes.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described Ms Stevens as a "dear friend and colleague", and wished her well.
Ms Stevens is the party's shadow culture secretary.
Get well soon Jo, a dear friend and colleague. https://t.co/M2u1rhikUG— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 2, 2021
