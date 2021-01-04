Newport high street fall: Man rescued by rope
A man has been rescued after "falling from height" on a high street.
Paramedics were sent to Newport's Market Arcade at 08:42 GMT, followed by the fire service.
The man was saved by "rope rescue" according to the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. He was taken to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it responded to "a medical emergency involving a fall from height".
The spokesperson said: "We send emergency ambulances, a rapid response car and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team."
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said "Multiple crews attended the scene, and worked to conduct a rope rescue from height.
"One person was left in the care of paramedics at the scene. "