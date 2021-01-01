Wrexham stabbing: Three arrested and three hurt
Three people have been arrested after a stabbing in Wrexham in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Two men injured in the Norman Road area are being treated in hospital while a third was also hurt in the attack on Friday morning.
Two men and a woman remain in police custody.
Det Ch Supt Gareth Evans said: "Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and causes fear and upset".
"This was an alarming incident for local residents and I would like to reassure them that we acted swiftly and have arrested those we believe to have been involved," he said.
House-to-house inquiries are ongoing.