BBC News

Lockdown: New Year Covid breaches 'ignoring' pandemic

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image captionLast week police had to turn away people coming into Wales to exercise

Police have said that breaches of New Year's Covid rules are "ignoring the fact we are in the midst of a global health pandemic".

South Wales Police said they received numerous reports of Covid breaches on New Year's Eve.

Officers have also been turning away people who had travelled to Wales from Southampton, Kent and Solihull on New Year's Day.

Last week police had to turn back people travelling to Wales from London.

  • Beacons visitors travel 180 miles despite Covid rules
  • Crowds head for Brecon Beacons as snow falls

In south Wales, the Rhondda Cynon Taf social media account said a police patrol had issued a fine to a 'minority' gathering in the Ferndale neighbourhood, with other people being spoken to and sent home.

Stop checks were conducted on vehicles at Merthyr Mawr in Bridgend in response to Covid breaches, with owners identified from as far away as Gateshead and Middlesex.

Chief Constable at South Wales Police Jeremy Vaughan tweeted that there had been "assaults, drink drivers and people ignoring the fact we are in the midst of a global health pandemic".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

North Wales Police tweeted about the breaches and reminded people "please do not travel for exercise".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
media captionLast week people travelling to the Brecon Beacons were turned away after travelling from as far as London

What are the rules about travelling to exercise in Wales?

Wales has been in a nationwide level four lockdown since 20 December.

Travelling is only allowed for essential purposes, such as for work and for caring responsibilities. International travel is also not allowed.

People are still allowed out of their homes to exercise, for unlimited periods each day, but must maintain social distancing, and not exercise with anyone outside their household.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Police turn away visitors to Brecon Beacons

    Published
    29 December 2020

  • Lockdown: Walkers gather as snow falls across parts of Wales

    Published
    28 December 2020